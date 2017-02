The Godfathers – A Big Bad Beautiful Noise

Legendary British band The Godfathers returns with a triumphant bang! Known for the highly acclaimed & influential albums 'Birth School Work Death' & 'Hit By Hit' that have had critics & fans worldwide drooling over the band for decades, the new album fuses trademark primal rock & roll, super-melodic anthems, raw guitars & a gritty, lyrical attitude.

