Side-Line introduces Invisible Devastation – listen now to ‘The Devil’ (Face The Beat profile series)

The 38th track on our free download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 4” (featuring 92 tracks) is by the Russian melodic harsh EBM act Invisible Devastation.

The city of Nizhny Novgorod (Russia) is the homebase of this great discovery: Invisible Devastation. Signed to the fine label SkyQode, the band offers a mix that dwells between harsh EBM and future pop. Started in 2009 as a (dark) side-project of the members of the Russian synthpop band Mechanical Apfelsine, the band quickly gained local attention and those continued their new project. The band’s latest release is “Эпитафия” (don’t ask us how this is pronounced), and was released last year. Check them out on Facebook.

Listen to “The Devil” below and download it right here.

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-4">Face The Beat: Session 4 by Invisible Devastation</a>

Check our “Face The Beat: Session 4” page on Bandcamp to discover the other 91 bands. All donations will go to charity.

