Alec Empire – Volt ost

"Volt" is the soundtrack to the movie of the same name with Benno Führmann, the latest from director Tarek Ehlail ("Chaostage"), which depicts a dystopian future police state. Alec Empire, head of Atari Teenage Riot and the ideal artist when it comes to radical, dark electronic sounds.Both movie and score are based on countless dualities such as day and night, group and individual, all of which Empire has put to leitmotifs. He took minimalistic approach similar to John Carpenter for "Escape from New York"."I like subordinating to the mood and pace of a movie. There was no other way to blend this dynamic music between extremely low passages and loud eruptions into noise with the film scenes. Of course, this means working fast, because as soon as editing the movie is finished, everything else must be done in a rush." Alec Empire.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.