Karsten Pflum – Sleep Concert

Karsten’s approach to creating the album based on an event that took place on 1 april 2016, when artist and the library of Herlev invited a limited audience into nine hours of otherwordly ambient soundscapes in a darkened environment. It involved using a broad pallet of electronic equipment to create music dedicated to the borderlands between sleep and wakefulness.Soon after the listener starts the nine hour sonic voyage, the sound of a magick box fades in. Whether the sound of the lullaby awakes a feeling of warmth and comfort or it creates horrific nightmares, is the first question for the brain to process.

