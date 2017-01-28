Absurd Minds – Tempus Fugit

Five albums and several other worldwide releases are the result of a creative phase that Tilo Ladwig and Stefan Grossmann started as a small homerecording project back in 1995 and which due to the cooperation with Francesco D'Angelo became one of the world's most successful electronic music projects.Absurd Minds finally releases their long awaited sixth long-playing record "Tempus fugit", which is a striking comeback, and already one of the musical highlights 2017. They sound stronger than they ever did before!

