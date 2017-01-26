Side-Line introduces Freaky Mind – listen now to ‘Unicorn Porn’ (Face The Beat profile series)

The 34th track on our free download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 4” (featuring 92 tracks) is by the dark electro act Freaky Mind which is based in Moscow, Russia.

Signed to the SkyQode label Freaky Mind was formed in 2011 when the duo Ayli Remærd (vocals, programming) and Roman Ericson (keys, programming) teamed up. Their work is quite comparable to what acts like Alien Vampires and Freakangel have been producing in the past few years. Note also that they have recently produced some really cool band pictures which stand out quite a lot as you can see above.

A band to follow closely as you will probably hear a lot from them in the next months and years. Check them here on Facebook.

Listen to “Unicorn Porn” below and download it right here.

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-4">Face The Beat: Session 4 by Freaky Mind</a>

Check our “Face The Beat: Session 4” page on Bandcamp to discover the other 91 bands. All donations will go to charity.

