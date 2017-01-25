Mono Inc. – Together Till The End

The ninth studio album from Mono Inc. takes us on an intense journey of strange drama, haunting melodies, wild orchestrations and deeply moving lyrics, as we follow a brutal voyage across terrible oceans in this tragic search for freedom.The 12 songs are a gripping roller-coaster of moods and emotions. They will bewitch your ears, speed your pulse, and settle like gold dust on your heart.2 tracks on this album are particularly striking: The moving anthem ‘Children of the Dark’ is a regular all-star project featuring vocal support from Joachim Witt, Tilo Wolff (Lacrimosa) and Chris Harms (Lord of the Lost) and ‘Boatman’ with VNV NATION front man Ronan Harris.

