September Mourning launches first music video from debut full-length album

Dark alt./rock transmedia project September Mourning has released a video for “20 Below,” the first off of the band’s debut album, Volume II. September Mourning explains that “20 Below,” which premiered via Alternative Press is, “about being strong enough within your own self to rise above. There are no saviors or Messiah coming to save [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.