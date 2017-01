Infinite Fog reissues long out-of-print Coil/Vortex Campaign/The New Blockaders collaboration

The fabled 1984 collaboration of Coil, Vortex Campaign, and The New Blockaders will be re-released as The Melancholy Mad Tenant via Russian label Infinite Fog. The legendary album, unofficially known as Dolbied, was originally issued in an extremely limited release of 50 cassettes. This newly remastered edition is authorized by all three groups, and is [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.