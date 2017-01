Goldfrapp announces latest album, special show in London

Goldfrapp’s seventh studio album, Silver Eye, the group’s first in four years, will be released March 31 through Mute. The first single, “Anymore,” is available on YouTube, with fans drawing comparisons to the group’s Black Cherry era. Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory collaborated with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton, electronic composer Bobby Krlic (a.k.a. The Haxan [...]

