Daniel B. Prothèse – AIIHB0A0

"The project started as noise for personal pleasure", Daniel B. says. This release is a collection of tracks shaped and mixed between approximately 1995 and 2010. "The recording process was one of voluntary limits, no use of midi, only analogue (some really old) sound generating equipment and sequencer, no more than 8 recorded tracks… and a few digitally mistreated drum sounds were also used, that’s all!" Daniel B. explains.Vintage sound is generated by studio equipment and a part of Daniel B.’s personal collection: formant modular, system 101-102, system 100M, roland se 505, boss rvb 100, moog voyager anniversary #614, electro harmonix sequencer drum, yamaha 40m #Z699, mfb synth II, Sherman filter model 1 # 909, arp odyssey…

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.