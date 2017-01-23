Psychic Force – Welcome To ScarCity

With their new full length album "Welcome To ScarCity" the The Psychic Force gang unites their old school EBM roots with their personal music spectrum evolution throughout the years, towards more modern and melodic forms of electronics.A flight forward journey at full speed rolled-out in some 13 songs bringing us to dark oppressive cinematic industrial territories full of sample manipulations like the opening "Welcome To ScarCity", the lingering "Die In The Clinic", the upbeat "Painful Revelation" or the noir "BeDevil".In short: "ScarCity" offers you a challenging mixture of icy EBM, harsh elektro and catchy synth melodies marking a solid return on the forefront of the dark EBM scene for The Psychic Force nicely rendered by the apocalyptic noir design of n0emi Aurora of Toxic Visions.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.