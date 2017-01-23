Goldfrapp sees March launch new ‘Silver Eye’ album

Goldfrapp will release their seventh studio album “Silver Eye” on March 31st through Mute. The band will also reveal their new single “Anymore” in March, you can already listen to the track below:

“Silver Eye” is the follow-up to 2013’s album “Tales of Us” and the duo spent 10 days in Dallas with producer John Congleton, in London they teamed up with electronic composer Bobby Krlic, aka The Haxan Cloak while Brian Eno collaborator Leo Abrahams added abstract guitar textures. The album was mixed by David Wrench (The xx, fka Twigs, Caribou).

This post is syndicated from Side-Line Music Magazine.