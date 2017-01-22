LPF12 – Missiles

Posted on January 22, 2017 | By NewsFeed
Sascha Lemon: '"Missiles" is rough, dissonant at times. It's melodic, sad and tragic (...).
I played with various influences like IDM, Ambient and film scoring. I used african percussion, acoustic guitar, strings and the beloved piano. But the carrier of it all is always the electronics.
"Missiles" is a deep and disturbing trip into my heart and soul - perhaps deeper than ever before. The music may be uncomfortable sometimes, and it is definitely edgy and unexpectable.
"Missiles" is me.
Now.'

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.

Category: Newsfeed