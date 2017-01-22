LPF12 – Missiles

Sascha Lemon: '"Missiles" is rough, dissonant at times. It's melodic, sad and tragic (...).I played with various influences like IDM, Ambient and film scoring. I used african percussion, acoustic guitar, strings and the beloved piano. But the carrier of it all is always the electronics."Missiles" is a deep and disturbing trip into my heart and soul - perhaps deeper than ever before. The music may be uncomfortable sometimes, and it is definitely edgy and unexpectable."Missiles" is me.Now.'

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.