DOPE and Combichrist to embark on North American tour

Industrial/metal legends DOPE and harsh electro heroes Combichrist will be hitting the road together in 2017 for the North American Blood, Lust, Death Tour, sponsored by Blackcraft Whiskey. With both bands performing full sets encompassing old classics and newer tracks from the bands’ latest releases, the Blood, Lust, Death Tour begins on February 27 in [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.