Society 1 announces new guitarist

Following the departure of Alex Crescioni, Los Angeles industrial/metal act Society 1 has announced Hellion’s Maxxxwell Carlisle as the band’s new guitarist; the new lineup will make its debut on Friday, January 20 at Schecter Guitar Research’s annual NAMM indie party. Carlisle stated that he is “really honored, to be joining a band with such [...]

