Desiderii Marginis’ out of print album ‘Songs Over Ruins’ album reissued on LP and CD

Desiderii Marginis long out of print debut album from 1997 “Songs Over Ruins” is given a proper re-issue via the Cyclic Law label. The material was remastered by Johan Levin himself and holds new artwork. The reissue is being released on CD and on a limited edition LP.

Note that the 11-track CD is limited to just 500 copies and it comes in a 6 panel digipack with matt finish. The 10-track LP is limited to 250 copies with printed inner sleeve and matt finish cover.

You can purchase this album right here directly from the label!

The album was literally a landmark in the genre, with it’s desolate, minimalistic and grief stricken odes to religious and spiritual burdens.

Below are previews of this album:

This post is syndicated from Side-Line Music Magazine.