Mortiis to release remix album, announces tour dates with PIG

Less than a year after the release of Mortiis’ latest album, The Great Deceiver, the Norwegian industrial/metal act has announced the release of a remix companion, titled The Great Corrupter. The album will feature tracks from The Great Deceiver “deconstructed” and “corrupted” by the likes of PIG, Chris Vrenna, Rhys Fulber, Die Krupps, JOhn Fryer, [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.