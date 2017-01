Cubanate to release retrospective album, announces UK dates

Having made a triumphant appearance at the Chicago ColdWaves V festival in 2016, the legandary industrial/metal act Cubanate has announced dates for the UK Brutalism tour, taking place over two dates in April. Presented by UK industrial label Armalyte Industries and Superluminal, the tour celebrates the band’s upcoming release of the Brutalism retrospective, which will [...]

