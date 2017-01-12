Frame Of Mind – Murderous Thoughts

Founded in 1988 Frame of Mind also known as Michael Friedrich (Music, Synths, Programming) and Marko Hein (Text & Voice) started to produce dark electro wave inspired by their heroes Skinny Puppy. As part of the "first wave" of new bands of that genre the band recorded two songs: "Love is…" and "...Is love", for the first part of the famous "Body Rapture" compilation which was released in 1990 by Talla 2XLC. After getting noticed by the scene and various live shows they started to record their first full length album.As a coincidence Marko met Torben Schmidt in 2015 and the idea for another classics CD was born. As part of the classics series now is released this true treasure under the name "Murderous Thoughts", again digitally remastered by Guido Fricke of Audion-X.Almost 30 years after being created the album will finally see the light of day! Strictly limited and will not be repressed.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.