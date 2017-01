Raizer unveils lyric video for track off upcoming debut album

Hailing from Eastern Europe, the hybrid electro/rock act Raizer is set to unleash a hard-hitting debut album on the FiXT imprint, titled We Are the Future. Featuring the band’s signature amalgam of rock, drum & bass, and varying styles of EDM, and mixed and co-produced by Sebastian Komor (Squarehead, Icon of Coil, Komor Kommando), We [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.