Llumen – The Memory Institute

"The Memory Institute", the much anticipated debut full length album of Belgian audio-visual artist Pieter Coussement, offers a diverse palette of sounds blending old school EBM elements with more contemporary modern electronics. It portrays a wide variety of styles, all bound by Llumen’s love for complex layered arrangements, pulsing bass and steady beats.Llumen delivers a much varied album that encompasses many of the current trends in dark electronic music, mixing solid EBM roots, emotional melodic Wave and modern electronic trends.

