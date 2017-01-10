Khost [Deconstructed and Reconstructed by] Godflesh – Needles into the Ground

Khost [Deconstructed and Reconstructed by] Godflesh Category: Industrial / Noise / Doom Metal Album: Needles into the Ground Stars: 4 Blurb: The legendary Godflesh reconstructs fellow Birmingham act Khost’s material into a more industrialized but no less abrasive doom-laden affair that is sure to please genre fans. Two of Birmingham, UK’s loudest and most punishing doom metal bands join forces [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.