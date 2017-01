Ghosts in the Graveyard unveils new music video

Ghosts in the Graveyard – the synthpop/horror project of former God Module co-front man Byron C. Miller, Wiscon’s Paul Morgan, and Byron’s wife and collaborator Shelly Miller – has released a video for “Needs” off of the band’s debut album, Monsters for the Masses. The video is an homage to grainy ’80s VHS horror flicks [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.