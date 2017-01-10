Deconbrio – Hail to the Liar’s Throne

Deconbrio Category: Coldwave / Industrial / Rock Album: Hail to the Liar’s Throne Stars: 4 Blurb: Seething with sociopolitical fervor and introspective venom, the latest full-length album from Deconbrio firmly and fervently marks the band’s territory in the American industrial/rock market. Hailing from Knoxville, Tennessee, Deconbrio has been steadily building upon its strengths to become one of the country’s best [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.