Ambassador21 – Human Rage

Ambassador21 Category: Digital Hardcore / Industrial Album: Human Rage Stars: 3 Blurb: As vicious as anything Ambassador21 has released in the past, the Belarusian duo continues its campaign to confront listeners with an uncompromisingly noisy digital hardcore assault. The duo of Alexey Protasov and Natasha A Twentyone – collectively known as Ambassador21 – has never known the meaning of the [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.