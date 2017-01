Long out-of-print Mortiis side project reissued

German label Funeral Industries will be releasing four albums from Vond, the ’90s side project of Norwegian industrial/metal artist Mortiis. Of these releases, three will be reissues of the long out-of-print albums Selvmord, The Dark River, and Green Eyed Demon, along with the AIDS to the People compilation featuring several previously unreleased singles. Also included [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.