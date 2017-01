Kahlina releases debut album

On December 30, award-winning Dutch multi-instrumentalist and producer Kahlina released the first part of Digital Dreaming, her debut solo album. Detailing a sci-fi story revolving around a female android named Venix, the album blends elements of electronica, rock, and industrial with illustrations within the artwork to enhance the narrative and draw the listener into Khalina’s [...]

