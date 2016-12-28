Storming The Base launches vinyl sale action with discounts from 15 to 65%

After the Boxing Week sale at Storming The Base for CDs and T-shirts, the industrial mail order also launched a vinyl sale today giving discounts ranging between 15 to 65%. Yup, that’s quite a lot indeed.

The huge list includes hundreds of releases from Blutengel, John Foxx, Rammstein, Wumpscut, Front 242, etc.. You can check the complete list right here! Make sure to combine your orders, it will save you lots of money on shipping, and for the USA readers, all shipping is free starting from 100 US dollars.

This post is syndicated from Side-Line Music Magazine.