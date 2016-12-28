Cryo Chamber – Dark Ambient of 2016

Cryo Chamber – Dark Ambient of 2016Continuing Cryo Chamber's yearly tradition, we picked some interesting releases this year. Some that fall well within our dark ambient borders, and some that scratch at the surface extending it's inky tendrils all over neighbouring genres.
On this 1+ hour album we get to explore God Body Disconnect, Apocryphos, Sabled Sun and much more.
00:00 God Body Disconnect - Rise of the Dormant Host
06:53 Hoshin - Souvenir from the Sacred
13:14 Keosz - Low Down
18:49 Sabled Sun - Overgrown
22:55 Metatron Omega - Transductio
31:40 Apocryphos - Consanguineous Spirit
39:44 ProtoU - Unreal Symbols
50:20 Cities Last Broadcast - Glossolalia
57:02 Enmarta - Apokatástasis II
