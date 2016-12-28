Cryo Chamber – Dark Ambient of 2016

Continuing Cryo Chamber's yearly tradition, we picked some interesting releases this year. Some that fall well within our dark ambient borders, and some that scratch at the surface extending it's inky tendrils all over neighbouring genres.On this 1+ hour album we get to explore God Body Disconnect, Apocryphos, Sabled Sun and much more.00:00 God Body Disconnect - Rise of the Dormant Host06:53 Hoshin - Souvenir from the Sacred13:14 Keosz - Low Down18:49 Sabled Sun - Overgrown22:55 Metatron Omega - Transductio31:40 Apocryphos - Consanguineous Spirit39:44 ProtoU - Unreal Symbols50:20 Cities Last Broadcast - Glossolalia57:02 Enmarta - Apokatástasis II

