Nine Inch Nails releases music video for new EP

After hinting at the band’s return throughout the year, Nine Inch Nails released a brand new EP, titled Not the Actual Events, featuring five brand new tracks on December 23. The second official EP from the eminent industrial/rock act after 1992’s Broken, the EP marks the first appearance of longtime collaborator Atticus Ross as an [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.