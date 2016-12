Machinista – Seconds Minutes Hours

"Seconds Minutes Hours" is the first collaboration between Machinista and their new label Infacted Recordings. This two track digital single is a first musical taste of what to expect on the forthcoming new Machinista album to be released in 2017.Lyric, vocals: J.Lindqwister, music: R.Flow, guest-guitar by BRD.Photos by Colin Greenhill; written, recorded & produced by Machinista 2016 in Malmö/Kalmar.

