Full details new Blutengel album ‘Leitbild’ released – boxset, vinyl, …

The new Blutengel album “Leitbild” will be out early next year, but for those wanting to secure the limited editions, it’s time to place your orders now. The album is the follow up to their “Save Us” album.

The holy grail of “Leitbild” editions is the limited fan set (available here). It comes in a glossy print cardboard case and contains the double CD edition plus an MCD available only in the set featuring a rework of the hit “Anders Sein” plus two songs off “Leitbild” in acoustic versions. Next to this you get “Chris Pohl – Lebe deinen Traum – Das Hörbuch”: an exclusive double CD (German language, only) that tells the story of Chris, Blutengel and all his other music projects, in his own words, narrated by Chris Pohl himself. The album artwork and all lyrics are featured in a deluxe DIN A5 photo booklet.

Other versions; 2LP silver vinyl set + CD (available here) / 2LP black vinyl set + CD (available here) / 2CD (available here) / CD (available here).

